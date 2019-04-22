Elwood warehouse workers file discrimination lawsuit against Walmart

ELWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of workers filed a discrimination complaint against Walmart, accusing the company of denying them jobs at its warehouse in Elwood.They argue despite Walmart saying it's a company open to hiring people with criminal backgrounds, several people were let go in January because of cases that were years old.Walmart took over the warehouse from Schnieder Logistics in January. Employees who have been let go said they were told to reapply for their jobs.Walmart responded, saying in a statement when it started the application process over, the old background check does not "bar employment."A representative added, "Retaining as many existing employees as possible has always been the goal of our transition at the Elwood distribution center, and we hired hundreds of those workers... We offer career opportunities to people from all walks of life."