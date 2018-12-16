Former Lincoln Mall in Matteson could feature new housing, retail development

Four years after Lincoln Mall in south suburban Matteson closed and more than two years after it was demolished, a new plan to redevelop the 60-acre site is taking shape.Market Square Crossing would turn the barren space into a self-contained town within a town that includes new housing, retail and entertainment."It's infused with open space as well, open sitting spaces, so we can invite the community out for different venues, be it concerts in the park or farmer's market and things of that nature," said LaVern Murphy, deputy director of economic development for the village of Matteson.Matteson has a population of about 20,000. The former mall's location along Lincoln Highway and Cicero Avenue and near Interstate 57 makes it an ideal spot to attract those who live and work in the area.In recent years, Matteson has lost several big-box retailers, including Sam's Club and Target."We have to look at being different than what we've done before. We have to make sure we go out and bring in the vision of what this community has talked about trying to have," said Sheila Chalmers-Currin, mayor of Matteson.The mayor described the site and "shovel-ready," however no retailers have committed to the project.