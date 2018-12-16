BUSINESS

Former Lincoln Mall in Matteson could feature new housing, retail development

EMBED </>More Videos

Two years after Matteson's Lincoln Mall was demolished, a plan to redevelop the 60-acre site with housing and retail development is in the works.

By
MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) --
Four years after Lincoln Mall in south suburban Matteson closed and more than two years after it was demolished, a new plan to redevelop the 60-acre site is taking shape.

Market Square Crossing would turn the barren space into a self-contained town within a town that includes new housing, retail and entertainment.

"It's infused with open space as well, open sitting spaces, so we can invite the community out for different venues, be it concerts in the park or farmer's market and things of that nature," said LaVern Murphy, deputy director of economic development for the village of Matteson.

Matteson has a population of about 20,000. The former mall's location along Lincoln Highway and Cicero Avenue and near Interstate 57 makes it an ideal spot to attract those who live and work in the area.

In recent years, Matteson has lost several big-box retailers, including Sam's Club and Target.

"We have to look at being different than what we've done before. We have to make sure we go out and bring in the vision of what this community has talked about trying to have," said Sheila Chalmers-Currin, mayor of Matteson.

The mayor described the site and "shovel-ready," however no retailers have committed to the project.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessreal estatereal estate developmentmalleconomyMatteson
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
J&J knew of asbestos in baby powder for decades, report says
Ferrara Candy moving into Old Post Office downtown
Old Town School of Folk Music teachers plan to unionize
Google CEO grilled by Congress on data breach, political bias
More Business
Top Stories
Chicago Bears clinch NFC North division, headed to playoffs
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Semi, 2 vehicles collide on southbound Dan Ryan
3 killed in crash in unincorporated Woodstock
Pair of burglaries reported at same apartment complex on NW Side: police
Speeding car crashes into van causing it to flip, catch fire
Quick Tip: Keeping holiday packages safe from 'porch pirates'
Show More
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
Florida man allegedly takes and stuns deputy with his own Taser
190 countries agree to climate change rulebook
Beware of this Netflix scam email
More News