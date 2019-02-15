Google is bringing hundreds of new jobs to Chicago by expanding its finance division in the city.The tech giant's new hub will be in Fulton Market, which is also where Google's Chicago headquarters is located. Right now, most of Google's finance team works in the San Francisco Bay area.An official announcement is expected Friday morning. Google will also announce $75,000 grants to 10 organizations in Illinois participating in the Google.org Impact Challenge. The winner of a public vote will receive an additional grant of $250,000.