hilton

Hilton Chicago hotel to reopen following year-long COVID-19 pandemic hiatus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hilton Chicago announced it will reopen to guests on June 10, following a year-long suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The historic hotel, located at 720 S. Michigan, first opened in 1927 and is one of Chicago's largest hotels.

Leading up to the reopening, a countdown clock will be visible through the windows of the hotel at night, according to a release.

The task of reopening included four miles of carpeting to vaccuum, over 37,0000 batteries to change, and nearly 2,5000 mattresses to flip, according to the hotel.

"It brings us immense joy to announce that Hilton Chicago will be welcoming guests again on the heels of our city's reopening," said John Wells, general manager, Hilton Chicago. "While the pandemic has been the most difficult challenge our industry and hotel has faced in its 90-year-plus history, we look forward to reopening our doors and continuing to make memories for our loyal guests while allowing our legacy as one of the most iconic hotels in Chicago to live on."

Hilton Chicago will partner with Chicago-based video messaging company Cameo to provide guests with customized celebrity welcome videos. Through the Pillow Talk with a Celebrity package, guests can have a personalized real-time video chat with select celebrities starting at $20,000 per evening. The package includes a 10 minute live zoom call with a celebrity of their choice in the comfort of a newly redesigned Imperial Suite. The lavish accommodations once played host to the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth Taylor. Throughout month of June, a number of complimentary celebrity 'surprise and delights' will be rewarded to guests at random, the release said.

Guests who want a contactless arrival experience can check in, choose their room, unlock their door with a digital key, and check out using their mobile devices through the free Hilton Honors mobile app, according to the hotel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagosouth looploopchicagohoteltravelhiltontourismcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HILTON
Bone Appetit: Some Hilton hotels offering special menu for dogs
'Bone Appétit,' Hilton launches new dog menu
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
Nonprofit disputes $56K charge for canceling event due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
IL reports 401 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Chicago lifts quarantine, testing requirements for all travelers
$42.2B state budget proposal moves to Gov. Pritzker's desk
Largest African American Culver's franchise owner opens North Side location
At least 17 vehicles catch fire at Addison truck facility
Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in CA backyard
Show More
Rideshare driver shot in Cicero attempted robbery
Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa
Family devastated after matriarch killed by Loop wrong-way driver
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Bird flu in China reported in human, a possible 1st
More TOP STORIES News