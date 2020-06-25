reopening illinois

Reopening Illinois: Businesses, including gyms, movie theaters, get ready for Phase 4 on Friday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Illinois makes progress reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases, businesses are ready to move into Phase 4 Friday.

Health clubs, movie theaters, restaurants and attractions are getting ready to welcome back visitors with limits.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions

The Brookfield Zoo will open to members on July 1 and to the general public on July 8. The Lincoln Park Zoo opens Friday to members and Monday for the general public.

The Shedd Aquarium will open for members on July 1 and the general public will be allowed back on July 3.

In Chicago, that means at 25% indoor capacity with a maximum of 50 people per space or floor and an outdoor limit of 100.

RELATED: Illinois Reopening: Phase 4 guidelines released by Gov. Pritzker

Face coverings will be required, and other social distancing rules will be in place

RELATED: Chicago Reopening: Phase 4 of reopening for city set for Friday

"In an enclosed environment, it's maybe more important to wear a face covering because they talk about viral load, in other words, the amount of breathing and aero solation, talking and so on, that happens within a confined space, so people are going to have to use their judgements, but I would encourage everyone to wear a face covering," Governor Pritzker said.

There are several restrictions and rules in place during phase four both for the state and the city of Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessillinoisgymmovie theatercoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING ILLINOIS
Chinatown hopes weekend street closures bring visitors, diners back
Pritzker credits Illinois' progress in COVID-19 fight to masks
Lombard School District 44 creates 'action team' to reopen schools
Lincoln Park, Brookfield zoos, Shedd Aquarium prepare safety protocols for reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I believe in karma': Suspect arrested in South Shore teens' double murder
SWAT, police called to barricade situation on South Side
Girl, 12, shot in West Englewood on South Side
20-year-old DePaul student among victims of Chicago weekend violence
COPA investigating after police fire shots at man in East Side neighborhood
Pritzker credits Illinois' progress in COVID-19 fight to masks
Chinatown hopes weekend street closures bring visitors, diners back
Show More
Nursing home residents having trouble accessing stimulus payments
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, pleasant Thursday
Artists create Black Lives Matter street mural in Oak Park
Chicago State cuts baseball program, stunning players
$13K reward offered after boy, 3, fatally shot in Austin
More TOP STORIES News