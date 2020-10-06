Illinois marijuana sales set record in September; $431M sold since legalization

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois broke another record for marijuana sales in September, selling nearly $100 million in combined adult-use and medical cannabis.
Total sales for September was $99,086,699.10, compared to more than $95 million in sales in August.
Adult-use recreational marijuana comprised more than $67 million, compared to just under $64 million in August.
That brings the total amount of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois since legalization to about $431 million.
In July the state reported it had collected $52 million in taxes from legal marijuana sales in the first half of 2020.
The state charges a variety of taxes on marijuana depending on the amount of THC, the ingredient that gets you high. Tax ranges from 10% - 20% at retail locations.
The state also charges a 7% tax to cultivators on the sale of cannabis to retailers.
The Cook County Board approved an additional 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales throughout the county. That tax went into effect July 1.
In July, more than $239 million in recreational marijuana had been sold.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
