marijuana

Illinois marijuana sales set record in September; $431M sold since legalization

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois broke another record for marijuana sales in September, selling nearly $100 million in combined adult-use and medical cannabis.

Total sales for September was $99,086,699.10, compared to more than $95 million in sales in August.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

Adult-use recreational marijuana comprised more than $67 million, compared to just under $64 million in August.

That brings the total amount of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois since legalization to about $431 million.

RELATED: Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued 'same-site' licenses to sell weed starting Jan. 1

In July the state reported it had collected $52 million in taxes from legal marijuana sales in the first half of 2020.

The state charges a variety of taxes on marijuana depending on the amount of THC, the ingredient that gets you high. Tax ranges from 10% - 20% at retail locations.

Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal marijuana sales in first half of 2020

The state also charges a 7% tax to cultivators on the sale of cannabis to retailers.

The Cook County Board approved an additional 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales throughout the county. That tax went into effect July 1.

In July, more than $239 million in recreational marijuana had been sold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessillinoismarijuanaconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
IL lawmakers call on Pritzker to clarify dispensary license lottery process
Process to award Illinois marijuana licenses is not equitable, group says
Marijuana dispensary opening in Skokie to feature Blues Brothers themed products
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Urban Prep senior killed in shooting family calls 'tragic accident'
Boogaloo Facebook posts may have led to Kenosha protest deaths, lawsuit claims
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Boy struck by stray bullet: 'I screamed, I just screamed'
Thousands of suburban students return to in-person learning
Evidence shows children can efficiently transmit COVID-19, CDC says
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Tuesday
Show More
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
CPS teacher dies due to COVID-19 related symptoms
These Illinois counties rejected the most mail-in ballots in 2016, 2018
Underwood, Oberweis duke it out on the airwaves
Children's healthcare woes exacerbated by COVID-19, Medicare head says
More TOP STORIES News