The Illinois Commerce Commission voted Wednesday to revoke the license of Lincoln Towing, effective immediately.The agency found the company has not conducted its business with "honesty and integrity."Lincoln Towing has been ordered "immediately cease and desist from operating a relocation towing business" in Illinois.Lincoln Towing has been accused of improperly towing cars, causing damage to vehicles during the tow process, and overcharging drivers.In a written statement, ICC chairman Brien Sheahan said, in part: "After an extensive proceeding during which Staff presented evidence of over 800 unauthorized property seizures by the Licensee the Commission finds, based on a preponderance of evidence, that Protective Parking Service Corporation d/b/a Lincoln Towing Service has not conducted its business with honesty and integrity, that it is - in fact - unworthy to be entitled to hold a Commercial Vehicle Relocators License."In July, an administrative judge allowed the embattled Lincoln Towing to keep their business license, but the commission made the final decision.