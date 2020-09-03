Greenhouse marijuana dispensary opening in Skokie with Blues Brothers themed products

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Greenhouse Group will open one of the largest marijuana dispensaries in Illinois Thursday in Skokie and it will feature a line of Blues Brothers-themed products from actor Jim Belushi.The 15,000 square foot dispensary at 10000 Skokie Blvd opens at 9:30 a.m.The two-story building will exclusively feature a line of Blues Brothers-themed products from actor and Wheaton native Jim Belushi and Belushi's Farm.Greenhouse said that the building will have 12 point of sale stations with social distancing parameters in place.Belishi is expected to arrive in the Bluesmobile, a 1974 Dodge Monaco sedan, and be on hand at the dispensary Thursday afternoon.