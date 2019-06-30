walmart

New Walmart tobacco policy goes into effect Monday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Beginning Monday, July 1, Walmart will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.

Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21.

Walmart said in early May that it was also in the process of ending fruit- and dessert-flavored e-cigarette products, which critics say can hook teenagers on vaping.

The new policies will take effect at all of Walmart's 5,300 U.S. stores, including its Sam's Club warehouse locations.

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration put Walmart and 14 other retailers on notice for selling tobacco products to kids. Another retailer on the list, drugstore operator Walgreens, said in April that it would increase its minimum age for tobacco sales to 21 in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessretailu.s. & worldwalmartshopping
WALMART
US government investigates chicken industry for price-fixing
Art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from Walmart
Walmart to accept EBT payment for grocery pickup
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday
Girl, 5, dies days after being rescued at Rainbow Beach Park
Teens wounded in I-57 shooting near Blue Island
Chicago weekend gun violence injures 47, kills 4
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Deputy dragged at nearly 50 mph during traffic stop
Man claims racial profiling for arrest while attached to IV
Show More
Gov. Pritzker signs executive order to protect transgender students
Chicago artist discusses his tribute to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Dem candidates defend Kamala Harris from 'racist' attacks
Convicted murderer at large after skipping end of his trial
Newsviews: Celebrating Pride Month
More TOP STORIES News