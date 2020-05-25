Small Business Survival

Oak Park restaurant Live Cafe redesigns itself for coronavirus safety

By
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Live Cafe, a restaurant and event space in Oak Park which normally brings people together, has undergone a redesign to keep people apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

"To have to build walls and barriers is really the antithesis of how we exist," said Reesheda Graham Washington, owner Live Cafe. "We are going to put in plexiglass barriers all around the bar so that our baristas will be behind the glass at all times."


RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

Hush Development and Management is helping with the post-COVID redesign, which includes limiting contact, limiting seating, redirecting pickups with walls and adding virtual workshops and meetings to stay connected with customers.

"We have to be creative about how we maintain that community," said Washington.

"There is a need to create barriers, but there is also a need to continue to create community and re-imagine what community looks like," said Makesha Flournoy of Hush Development and Management.

Washington could have opened already, but said she wanted to do her part to keep all her customers and employees safe, especially those who are black and brown.


"All we knew is that we were closing, and that black and brown people were dying. That was very scary," she said. "I, personally, couldn't afford to live the rest of my life knowing that because I was trying to maintain my business, that I put someone in harm's way in a way that could cause them to lose their life."

REMEMBERING VICTIMS: Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

It was a costly decision, but one she made for her own conscience.

"It felt like a no-brainer, that we had to close, but at the same time it was devastating," she said.

With the redesign, Washington now feels comfortable reopening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoak parksafetyhealthsmall businesscoronavirus illinoisrestaurantsmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS SURVIVAL
As more small businesses open their doors, they find a shortage of workers
Small businesses team up to support each other with t-shirt fundraiser
Illinois farmers struggling due to soggy spring, low commodity prices
Restaurants weigh if they should 'fight or fold' as pandemic wears on
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in over 1 month
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Farms That Are Delivering is a database aimed to help local farmers
Elderly Western Springs veterans honored after Memorial Day Parade canceled
Shopping Angels go to the store for those who can't - for free
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Show More
CPD officer injured, dragged during traffic stop, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray storms early
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News