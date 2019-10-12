marijuana

Orland Park Village Board votes unanimously to ban weed sales

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- The Orland Park Village Board voted unanimously Monday to ban the sale of recreational marijuana within the southwest suburb's village limits.

The vote was passed in anticipation of the impending statewide legalization of weed in 2020, citing "the importance of sustaining Orland Park's family values and public safety," according to a release from the Village of Orland Park.

"I'm against legalizing it (marijuana) and always have been. Drug use has and continues to damage our society. In my opinion we don't need another mind altering drug," stated Mayor Keith Pekau.

Illinois became the 11th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana in June, when Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law. Legal sales will begin Jan. 1, 2020.

"I don't see any benefits to legalizing recreational marijuana. Tax money is always less than expected and the social costs will be higher than the revenue generated," Pekau said.

Pekau said he is open to revisiting the issue, but would be unlikely to change his opinion.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
