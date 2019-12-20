Schaumburg Rainforest Cafe at Woodfield Mall to close Jan. 1

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- The Rainforest Cafe at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg will close on January 1.A spokesperson for Landry's Restaurants, which owns the restaurant chain, said in a statement the Schaumburg location is closing because their lease is ending.Rainforest Cafe has two other locations in the Chicago area, in downtown Chicago and Gurnee Mills."We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to relocate them to our sister properties throughout the Chicago area," said Don Hart, vice president of operations for Landry's Restaurants.Landry's Restaurants includes Rainforest Cafe, Morton's The Steakhouse, McCormick and Schmick's, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Bill's Bar and Burger.