Willowbrook Whole Foods, Dollar General among stores opening early for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak

Some stores are making special accommodations for older members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.Starting Tuesday, all Dollar General stores will let seniors shop by themselves, for the first hour they are open.Seniors are among the most susceptible to the new virus.And many locations of Shop and Save Market are opening an hour early, just for seniors. This will let them shop with limited exposure to other people.Also, starting Wednesday the Whole Foods in Willowbrook, located at 6300 Kingery Highway, will be opening 30 minutes early, at 7:30 a.m., to accommodate seniors and people with disabilities.The village described seniors as those 60 and older.