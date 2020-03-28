Suit maker waiting for green light from Illinois to produce protective masks for doctors, nurses fighting COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Normally the Hart Schaffner and Marx plant would be buzzing with sewing machines with employees making high-end suits.But like most other non-essential businesses, the plant is closed.All is quiet, at least for now.The COO said he is trying to get the green light from the state to start producing protective masks."First and foremost there are people that need surgical masks and surgical gowns. We have a factory that is sitting idle," said Ken Ragland of Hart Schaffner and Marx.Ragland said his company is a natural fit to produce masks. He said they would meet all the FDA specs, all he needs to do order the materials.Those materials would run about $1 million, which is why he doesn't want to begin before he is assured of orders.Right now the company's nearly 300 employees are on furlough, but they could be back in on short notice.Ragland has been trying to get state approval for nearly two weeks even as Gov. JB Pritzker talks about the need."We will not rest until we get the equipment in the hands of everyone in the state who needs it.," said Governor JB Pritzker in his afternoon news conference Friday.Ragland said his company could produce more than 250,000 masks a week, equipment that he says is desperately needed by health care workers around the state.The company would sell the masks at their cost, which is less than $3 a mask. Ragland said he is working with several other high-end suit makers in other parts of the country who are also willing to help."We're beyond frustrated, we're angry. Very much emotional about it because we know we can help," said Ragland.The masks are designed to go through 15 to 18 wash cycles so they would last between two and three weeks.Once they get the green light to begin production, they could be in the hands of those who need them within about a week.