Coronavirus Wisconsin: WI bars, restaurants reopen after safer-at-home order thrown out

By
WISCONSIN (WLS) -- Wisconsin is no longer under a stay-at-home order after the state's supreme court's ruling threw the order out.

The ruling meant some bars and restaurants opened their doors and the crowds showed up.

Wisconsin's Governor Tony Evers is not happy.

"Now we have no plan and we have no protections for the people of Wisconsin," Evers said. "This will cause us to have spikes across the state, there's no question about it."

But the Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says residents can now each weigh their own risk.

"Now the onus is on the individual," Fitzgerald said. "If you don't feel comfortable going into a restaurant or a church then don't go. It's definitely a possibility that we see that hot spots emerge as we've seen across the nation."

Folks reacted quickly, eager to return to their favorite spots.Some owners that did decide to open put more cleaning measures in place, and are happy to re-open.

"After my employees haven't been paid in two months -- I had to look out for them and their families and I had to look out for my business," one business owner said.

Wisconsin has more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 421 deaths.

The health director in Kenosha County has issued an order that continues the stay at home order within that county until May 26. The director says Kenosha County is behind other parts of the state when it comes to COVID-19 growth rate.
