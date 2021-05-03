barricaded man

Calumet City standoff ends as suspect surrenders to police after shooting

By
Calumet City standoff ends with suspect in custody

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- An hours-long standoff in Calumet City ended Monday morning after a shooting suspect surrendered to police custody.

The standoff began Sunday afternoon when a 52-year-old man suspected in a shooting went into a residence in the 100-block of Maple Court and has been inside for hours speaking with negotiators.

According to officials, it all started Sunday at around 1:45 p.m. when Calumet City Police and EMS responded to the 100-block of State Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

WATCH: Calumet City officials give update on barricade


Calumet City police are negotiating with a barricaded suspect after a shooting earlier Sunday.



Officers arrived and found a 62-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is not known.

The 52-year-old suspect in that shooting then went into the residence on Maple Court. As police tried to approach the suspect's home, shots were fired at officers, police said. Officers did not return fire.

Morton Grove police ask some residents to stay inside after hours-long barricade continues, gun pointed at officers

At about 7:15 a.m., police said the suspect came out with his hands up and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Illinois State Police assisted Calumet City police with traffic control. The Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Sibley Avenue, I-94 southbound ramp to Dolton Avenue and the I-94 northbound ramp to Dolton were closed but are back open Monday morning.
Related topics:
calumet citybarricaded manbarricadeshootingillinois state policeroad closure
