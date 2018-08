I-275 will be delayed northbound and 5th Ave S underneath is closed between 16th St and 20th st pic.twitter.com/FRQnIuN2I3 — St Pete Fire Rescue (@StPeteFR) March 15, 2018

Authorities responded to a camper dangling off an expressway bridge in St. Petersburg, Florida Thursday.Three vehicles were involved in an accident on I-275 near 5th Avenue. The driver of an SUV towing the camper lost control and slammed into a wall.There was no one inside the camper and no injuries were reported in the crash.Firefighters secured the camper, which was removed from the expressway.