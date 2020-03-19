Cancer Treatment Centers of America offers to take on cancer patients from Chicago area hospitals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cancer Treatment Centers of America is offering to take on cancer patients from other Chicago area hospitals as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic."COVID cases are quickly overwhelming doctors and nurses at acute care hospitals and precious resources such as ICU beds, operating rooms and ventilators are quickly being depleted," CTCA said in a statement, "In response, Chicago-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) is taking on any cancer patient from local area community hospitals focus on treating COVID-19 cases and to mitigate the risk tor cancer patients undergoing treatment there. "