car crash

Car crash in Gary, Ind. home kills 66-year-old woman, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Car crash in Gary, Ind. home kills 66-year-old woman

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman died when a car crashed into a home in Gary, Ind.

RELATED: 2nd teen dies following Bartlett rollover crash

The Lake County, Ind. coroner's office said 66-year-old Jacqueline Laws died.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports she was inside the home when the car came crashing through. The driver also hit a gas meter, causing a fire. The report said that another person in the home and the driver were both taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Evanston hit-and-run crash badly damages house

Gary police was reached out to learn more about what may have led up to this crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianagarycar crashhospitalwoman killedhouse firecar into buildingdriver
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
4 hurt, 3 critically, in Stony Island crash: CFD
Woman, 22, charged in Mount Prospect hit-and-run
Family of teen killed in Hermosa crash pleads for information
10 killed when van crashed into pole near border, DPS says
TOP STORIES
Metra UP-NW train strikes rideshare vehicle taking teen to grad party
New Jersey woman rescued by 'Modern Family' actress after fainting
2nd teen dies following Bartlett rollover crash
'No Crime Day' events promote peace, nonviolence
US men's basketball beats France to win gold medal at Olympics
Exclusive: One-on-one with Bulls' draft pick Ayo Dosunmu
Dan Ryan shooting near 33rd leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Show More
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
4-year-old girl, teen shot in West Garfield Park
Chicago ER nurse shares fatigue, frustration as cases climb again
IN woman accused of chopping off dad's legs in front of kids
Woman, 22, charged in Mount Prospect hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News