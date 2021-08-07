GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman died when a car crashed into a home in Gary, Ind.
The Lake County, Ind. coroner's office said 66-year-old Jacqueline Laws died.
The Northwest Indiana Times reports she was inside the home when the car came crashing through. The driver also hit a gas meter, causing a fire. The report said that another person in the home and the driver were both taken to the hospital.
Gary police was reached out to learn more about what may have led up to this crash.
Car crash in Gary, Ind. home kills 66-year-old woman, police say
