2nd teen dies following Bartlett rollover crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A second teenager has died after a crash in suburban Bartlett earlier this week.

Police say four 16-year-old boys were inside a car Tuesday when it hit a curb, a speed limit sign, and a pole before rolling over.

Officers responded to the intersection of Newport Lane and Devon Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. Police said a Honda Civic was going westbound on Devon Avenue when it struck a curb, a speed limit sign and a utility pole before rolling over on its roof.

One of the teens, Alex Czerwik, died at the scene. A second teen, Cameron Kelty, who was seriously hurt in the crash, died of his injuries Friday morning.

The driver, 16, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said at the time. A fourth teen was also transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both teens attended Bartlett High School. The principal said grief counselors will be available on Monday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.
