Evanston hit-and-run crash badly damages house

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver lost control of their car and slammed into a house in Evanston Thursday, police said.Shortly after 5 p.m., Evanston police responded to a hit and run accident in the 100-block of Burnham. Police said a car was driving east on Burnham while another car was driving north in the 1200-block of Sheridan Road.The car driving east struck the northbound car, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the home, police said. The car that caused the crash then fled the scene, according to police.The home sustained structural damage, but no one was injured.Police said the only description of the car that caused the crash is a gray or silver sedan. The Traffic Bureau is leading the investigation.Anyone with any information should contact Evanston police.