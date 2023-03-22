Children among 8 seriously injured in crash on Chicago's Northwest Side, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were among eight people seriously injured in a Tuesday night crash on Chicago's Northwest Side, fire officials said.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the two-vehicle crash happened near North Kimball Avenue and West Peterson Avenue.

Two children were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious to critical conditions, CFD said.

CFD said two adults were transported to St. Francis Hospital. One was in grave condition and the other was in serious to critical condition.

Two other adults were transported to Lutheran General Hospital and two more were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, CFD said. Those four adults were in serious to critical conditions.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

