Kelvyn Park crash: Man arrested after crashing into light pole, building on NW Side, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver is under arrest after crashing into a building in Kelvyn Park.
Police said the driver lost control of his Honda Pilot and struck a light pole and a OneMain Financial loan agency building on the 4700-block of West Fullerton Avenue, near North Kilpatrick Avenue.
This happened Monday morning at 3:19 a.m., according to Chicago police.
No one was hurt. The driver was placed into custody, and charges are pending.
