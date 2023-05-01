WATCH LIVE

Kelvyn Park crash: Man arrested after crashing into light pole, building on NW Side, CPD says

By WLS logo
Monday, May 1, 2023 4:56PM
CPD charging man who crashed car into pole, loan agency building
According to police, the man lost control of his car and hit a building.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver is under arrest after crashing into a building in Kelvyn Park.

Police said the driver lost control of his Honda Pilot and struck a light pole and a OneMain Financial loan agency building on the 4700-block of West Fullerton Avenue, near North Kilpatrick Avenue.

This happened Monday morning at 3:19 a.m., according to Chicago police.

No one was hurt. The driver was placed into custody, and charges are pending.

