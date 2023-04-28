West Chatham crash: Car crashes into daycare; 3 injured, including child, Chicago fire says

There was a Chicago crash Friday morning. A car crashed into Raekwons Scholastic Daycare Academy on West 79th Street in West Chatham; 3 were injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured, including a child, after a car appeared to have crashed into a South Side daycare Friday morning.

Chicago fire officials said three people were injured, including a child, in the incident. They are all in fair condition.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, one adult was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and one adult was taken to St. Bernard hospital.

Chopper7HD was over the scene just after 9 a.m.

What appeared to be a car was inside Raekwons Scholastic Daycare Academy, which is located in the 200-block of West 79th Street in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood.

Some of the building's windows were shattered.

Chicago police officers were on the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

