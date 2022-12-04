12 taken to hospitals after high carbon monoxide levels detected at Chicago church: CFD

Chicago fire was called to New Philadelphia Church over reports of a gas smell

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twelve people were taken to Chicago hospitals from a South Side church Sunday afternoon, after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD said just after 1 p.m. that they were called to the New Philadelphia Church, located in the 5400-block of South State Street, for reports of a gas smell.

When crews arrived, CFD measured the air and found the levels of carbon monoxide were high.

Twelve people were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, Insight Hospital & Medical Center and University of Chicago Medical Center in good to serious condition.

