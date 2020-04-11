Community & Events

11-year-old girl delivers care packages to her elderly neighbors in La Grange Park

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LA GRANGE PARK (WLS) -- The Easter bunny is getting an assist this weekend from 11-year-old Annabelle Porter.

But she's delivering treats not to other kids, but to the senior citizens in her La Grange Park neighborhood.

Porter thought while everyone is staying at home they could use something to lift their spirits.

Porter has been walking house to house, dropping off care packages in her community.

Porter's care packages typically have cards, candy and puzzles inside.

For Easter, Porter is even including egg ornaments and bunny cards.
