Chicago crime: 3 young teens charged with carjacking man in North Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teens have been charged with carjacking a man on the city's West Side, the Chicago Police Department said.The teen boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, were arrested Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in East Garfield Park's 3500 block of West Adams Street, police said. They were identified as the offenders who forced a 50-year-old man to give up his vehicle in North Lawndale's 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard.The 12-year-old has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one felony count of possessing a lost credit or debit card and one felony count of forgery possession with intent to deliver, police said.The 13-year-old has also been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, police said. The 14-year-old has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.Police did not provide further information.