Chicago crime: 13-year-old boy among 3 charged in North Lawndale armed carjacking, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy is among three teenagers charged in an armed carjacking that happened Saturday morning on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The carjacking happened in the North Lawndale neighborhood's 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue just after 9 a.m., police said. The victim was a 41-year-old man.

The suspects, two 15-year-old boys and one 13-year-old boy, were arrested nearby about 20 minutes after the incident, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

