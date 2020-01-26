Carjacking suspect leads Maywood police on chase near UIC area, flees in another vehicle

Maywood police are searching for a carjacking suspect who led officers on a chase late Friday.Cell phone video from witnesses shows police surrounding the reportedly stolen vehicle in the University of Illinois at Chicago area off I-290 near Ashland.Maywood police requested Illinois State Police troopers' assistance to stop the stolen vehicle.ISP officials said after troopers pursued the stolen vehicle, the suspect exited I-290 and fled on foot in the UIC area. The driver ran to another vehicle and took off, state police said.No one is in custody.No other details are known at this time.