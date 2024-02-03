Police investigation underway at Carol Stream apartment complex

A large police presence could be seen Saturday morning at an apartment complex on East St. Charles Road in Carol Stream.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A police investigation appears to be underway in the west suburbs.

A large police presence could be seen at the Villagebrook Apartments complex in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road in Carol Stream.

People at the scene told ABC7 that a man has died.

Police cars and officers from West Chicago, Bartlett and Villa Park were also seen assisting at the scene.

Carol Stream police have not yet released official information regarding the police activity.

A press conference will be held by police around 10:30 a.m.