Huntley Cell phone store employee charged for sending himself customer's nudes

Justin Devine (Kane County State's Attorney)

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) --
An employee at a Huntley cell phone store faces criminal charges for sending a customer's nudes without her knowledge or consent.

Justin Devine, 23, was charged with nonconsensual dissemination of a sex image, a felony, after prosecutors said he sent himself five of a customer's nude images last month.

The woman visited the store where Devine worked in the 12000-block of Route 47 in Huntley on Sept. 19 and gave Devine her phone to assist her. While Devine had the woman's phone, prosecutors said he sent himself the photos of the woman's genitals.

Devine denied wrongdoing when the victim confronted him about it, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. She then went to Huntley police, who put out a warrant for Devine's arrest.

Devine surrendered to Huntley police on Oct. 17, posted his $1,500 bond and was released.

He is due back in court Nov. 27.
