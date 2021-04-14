I-Team

How to keep your many unique, strong passwords safe using tools like a password manager

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

How to keep your many unique passwords safe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you suffering from password overload? Having dozens of passwords can be a headache to remember, but they protect our personal information.

"It is really overwhelming!" Wala Naghrapi said.

So how do people keep track of all of those different passwords?

"I'm a little bit more old fashioned, I would just write them down," said Lilly Smith. But tech security experts advise against that.

"Every time you travel or need access to the accounts you don't have access to your passwords," said Daniel Clayton, VP of security services for Bitdefender.

And if you if manage passwords on paper, they need to be in a secure spot.

"If someone robs your home and are able to get into the safe, they have all of those passwords," Clayton explained.

Is your smartphone's 'notes' feature a safer option?

"If you want to be really, really secure I'd advise against it, but it would be better for you to have unique passwords and long strong passwords and record them somewhere that had security patrols," Clayton said.

If you save your passwords in your cloud 'notes', make sure your cloud password is strong and that 2-factor authentication is enabled. Also remember to use a password, fingerprint or face ID on your phone in case it's lost or stolen.

Colin Richards said he goes a step further when using his phone's notes.

"In the note I put a hint for the password that only I understand," he said.

There are also password managers like Last Pass, which store and remember passwords for you.

"I would probably use that feature it sounds handy," said Shannon Lynott.

BitWarden also has a free option, and creates a "mega" password for each account and then stores them.

"It helps you make your use of passwords in the online world secure. It does that by helping you create unique passwords that are complex for every website you visit," said Michael Crandell of BitWarden.

There are also now options on your smartphones, built in, which prompt you to create and save unique, super long, passwords for apps and websites. However, they may not transfer to all brands of devices. Apps like BitWarden do travel to other devices.

"I's a very high level of encryption and encryption means that we turn your password data into something unrecognizable when it's stored at Bitwarden," Crandell said.
"One of my concerns with password managers is that it becomes a very attractive target, if they can compromise a password manager, they then potential have access to thousands of credentials," Clayton added.

However, experts say the benefits of a password manager outweigh the risks.

"The integrity of your master password is critical to the integrity of the password manager," advised Clayton.

If you're creating your own passwords and remembering them you should make sure they are strong with special characters in them. Examples of creating a strong passwords would be combining three words into one or using a full sentence then adding special characters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycomputerstechnologyi teamsecuritypasswordconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
I-Team: Aviation Conservation
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Group plans to provide free legal help in all 77 Chicago neighborhoods
Could Chicago cabs make a comeback?
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News