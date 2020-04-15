Interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck serving final day Wednesday; former Dallas Chief David Brown expected to be confirmed next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday the city of Chicago will say goodbye to Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck.Beck will receive an official sendoff Wednesday afternoon, including a police escort to the airport. Beck has served as interim superintendent since November.Mayor Lori Lightfoot has picked former Dallas Police Chief David Brown to lead the department.Brown still needs to be approved by the City Council. He is expected to meet next Monday with a City Council Committee with a full confirmation anticipated on Wednesday.