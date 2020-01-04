celebrity

Charlize Theron can't stop talking about 'Bachelor' Peter Weber

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Charlize Theron was a showstopper on the red carpet at the opening night gala of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The actress, who portrays Megan Kelly in the movie "Bombshell," was honored with the festival's International Star Award.

The movie's director, Jay Roach, presented Theron with the award and had nothing but praise for the actress: "She's one of the most courageous actors I've ever worked with and she's a great storyteller."

Roach was even surprised to learn that Theron is "one of the fiercest producers" he's worked with.

When it came time to talk to Theron, we just had to ask her about the Instagram post that has everyone talking...



The Academy Award-winning actress posted this photo with the caption "turbulence I like," referring to fact that "The Bachelor" Peter Weber is a commercial airline pilot.

"Pilot Pete" was quick to reply back on Instagram and added, "Turbulence can be fun."



"I love 'The Bachelor!'" Theron exclaimed as she ran down the red carpet.

Theron has been an outspoken fan of the "Bachelor" franchise. In 2018, the actress opened up about her Monday night routine on "The Late Late Show With James Corden"

"I get [my kids] to bed at like 5:45...open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and then watch 'The Bachelor,'" Theron revealed.

Weber previously told On The Red Carpet that he "didn't expect" the end of his "Bachelor" journey to turn out the way it did...could this be the surprise he was talking about?

Join Theron and the rest of Bachelor Nation when season 24 of "The Bachelor" premieres on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
