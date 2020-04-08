Coronavirus

Charlotte Figi, young girl who pioneered medical marijuana for epilepsy, dies of coronavirus complications

In this Feb. 7, 2014 photo, Matt Figi hugs and tickles his once severely-ill 7-year-old daughter Charlotte at a grow location in the mountains west of Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Charlotte Figi, a girl with a rare form of epilepsy whose recovery inspired the name of a medical marijuana oil that drew families of children with similar health problems to Colorado for treatment, has died, according to the nonprofit organization founded by her mother.

A representative for Realm of Caring, the non-profit tied to Figi's cause, confirmed to ABC News that Figi's death was due to complications of COVID-19.

"Some journeys are long and bland and others are short and poignant and meant to revolutionize the world. Such was the path chosen by this little girl with a catastrophic form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome," an announcement Realm of Caring posted to Facebook said.

At age 5, Charlotte suffered as many as 300 grand mal seizures a week, used a wheelchair, went into repeated cardiac arrest and could barely speak.

With doctors out of ideas, her mother Paige Figi began calling medical marijuana shops. Her symptoms largely disappeared after she began taking an oil infused with a strain of marijuana with low THC, the drug's psychoactive ingredient.

The oil's name was changed to Charlotte's Web.

Her success led other families with children suffering from seizures to move to Colorado Springs before marijuana was more widely legalized in the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoloradocoronavirusu.s. & worldmedical marijuana
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News