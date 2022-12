Armored truck robbed at Chase Bank in Oak Park; FBI seeks 3 suspects

The FBI is searching for three suspects after an armored truck robbery on Madison in at a Chase Bank in Oak Park, IL.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI providing is investigating the armed robbery of an armored truck on Monday in the west suburbs.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Madison in Oak Park.

Authorities said they are looking for three men between the ages of 20 and 30. At least one of them had a handgun.

A passenger in the armored vehicle sustained a minor injury during the heist.