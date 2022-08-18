4 armed robberies reported within minutes in Edgewater, Lakeview, Chicago police warn

Three armed robberies were reported in the Edgewater neighborhood and one in Wrigleyville early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- Police have issued a community alert following a series of armed robberies that all took place overnight in Chicago.

In each incident, people were robbed at gunpoint by three men wearing masks. Police said the thieves took off in a silver sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

The robberies happened within minutes shortly after midnight in the following locations:

-1000 block of W. Bryn Mawr Ave on August 17, 2022 at 12:05 am

-1000 block of W. Balmoral Ave on August 17, 2022, at 12:08 am

-5400 block of N. Winthrop Ave on August 17, 2022 at 12:20 am

-600 block of W. Addison Ave on August 17, 2022 at 12:27 am

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at (312) 744-8263.