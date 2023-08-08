Chicago police: Victims walking, biking targeted in North Side armed robbery spree

Chicago police have responded to a spree of at least five armed robberies on the North Side Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Armed robbers targeted victims walking or biking on the North Side in at least five incidents Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

All victims were either riding a bike or walking on the sidewalk.

Starting at 12:30 a.m., police said three male suspects in a silver sedan robbed a 53-year-old man walking down the sidewalk in the 1500-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, stealing his cellphone and wallet at gunpoint.

About 30 minutes later, police said three male suspects in a silver sedan forced a 30-year-old woman who was riding her bike off the road in the 2000-block of West Superior Street. They stole her bag and cellphone.

Then, five minutes after that, police said suspects robbed a 36-year-old man walking down the sidewalk in the 1900-block of West Chicago, stealing his cellphone.

At about 1:49 a.m., police said the gunmen robbed a 32-year-old man riding a bicycle in the 3000-block of West Armitage Avenue.

Police said the suspects in a silver sedan forced him off the road before taking his cell phone and backpack.

On that same block less than 10 minutes later, police said a 30-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was forced off the street by suspects in a silver sedan who robbed him at gunpoint.

Several of the victims suffered minor injuries. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

The robbery spree comes after police issued an alert about 19 robberies happening over the weekend, with another robbery in area on Monday.

Police said the suspects were driving stolen Kias and Hyundais. They said two to three suspects jumped out and robbed people at gunpoint.

In several of the robberies, the victims were injured, police said.

The robberies occurred in the:

-3900-block of W George on August 5 at 6:40 p.m.

-2300-block of N Western Ave on August 5 at 6:50 p.m.

-2500-block of N Richmond St on August 5 at 6:50 p.m.

-2600-block of N Hamlin Ave on August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

-1700-block of N Keystone on August 6 at 5:30 a.m.

-4000-block of W Armitage Ave on August 6 at 5:31 a.m.

-1300-block of N Moorman St on August 6 at 10:50 a.m.

-2900-block of N Albany Ave on August 6 at 11:00 a.m.

-2500-block of N Rockwell St on August 6 at 11:05 a.m.

-2800-block of W Diversey Ave on August 6 at 11:15 a.m.

-4300-block of W Schubert Ave on August 6 at 11:40 a.m.

-3200-block of W Fullerton Ave on August 6 at 11:50 a.m.

-2100-block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6 at 11:50 a.m.

-1800-block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6 at 11:50 a.m.

-3600-block of W Potomac Ave on August 6 at 12:00 p.m.

-2400-block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6 at 12:05 p.m.

-1600-block of N Drake Ave on August 6 at 12:05 p.m.

-1400-block of N Cicero Ave on August 6 at 12:10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

