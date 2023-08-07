Chicago police issue alert after 19 armed robberies on NW Side

Chicago police have issued an alert about 19 armed robberies on the Northwest Side over the weekend.

Police said the suspects were driving stolen Kias and Hyundais. They said two to three suspects jumped out and robbed people at gunpoint.

Police said the suspects were driving stolen Kias and Hyundais. They said two to three suspects jumped out and robbed people at gunpoint.

In several of the robberies, the victims were injured, police said.

The robberies occurred in the:

-3900-block of W George on August 5 at 6:40 p.m.

-2300-block of N Western Ave on August 5 at 6:50 p.m.

-2500-block of N Richmond St on August 5 at 6:50 p.m.

-2600-block of N Hamlin Ave on August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

-1700-block of N Keystone on August 6 at 5:30 a.m.

-4000-block of W Armitage Ave on August 6 at 5:31 a.m.

-1300-block of N Moorman St on August 6 at 10:50 a.m.

-2900-block of N Albany Ave on August 6 at 11:00 a.m.

-2500-block of N Rockwell St on August 6 at 11:05 a.m.

-2800-block of W Diversey Ave on August 6 at 11:15 a.m.

-4300-block of W Schubert Ave on August 6 at 11:40 a.m.

-3200-block of W Fullerton Ave on August 6 at 11:50 a.m.

-2100-block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6 at 11:50 a.m.

-1800-block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6 at 11:50 a.m.

-3600-block of W Potomac Ave on August 6 at 12:00 p.m.

-2400-block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6 at 12:05 p.m.

-1600-block of N Drake Ave on August 6 at 12:05 p.m.

-1400-block of N Cicero Ave on August 6 at 12:10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

