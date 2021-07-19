chicago auto show

Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place wraps up Monday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago Auto Show 2021 wraps up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the final day for the 2021 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place Monday.

Concept cars have been a popular feature at past auto shows. There are fewer models on display at this year's show, with the Toyota Rhombus among the few on display.

Joe Wiesenfelder of Cars.com said automakers have been backing away from the fanciful and futuristic cars.

"They put more emphasis now on prototypes, things that are much closer to actual production so that can kind of tweak them," Wiesenfelder said.

If you're planning a trip down to McCormick Place, remember it's now in the west building, and you cannot buy tickets in person. You must buy online.

The Chicago Auto Show ends Sunday July 19 at 8 p.m. See the full details here to learn more.
