Chicago Bears sign deal to buy Arlington Park, mayor's office says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have signed an agreement to purchase Arlington Park, a spokesperson for Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday night.In a statement, the spokesperson said the mayor was not surprised by that move, and that they remain committed to keeping the Bears in Chicago. The spokesperson said they have informed the team they are open to discussions.The spokesperson went on to note that Soldier Field recently signed a major contract with the Chicago Fire soccer team, and over the weekend hosted the Shamrock Series."These examples and others demonstrate that Soldier Field remains a very sought-after venue and, as the Mayor has said many times, the City and Park District must explore all options to both enhance the visitor and fan experience at Soldier Field year-round and maximize revenues," the spokesperson said in a statement."As for the Bears, the Mayor has said numerous times, our door in City Hall remains open to engage the Bears," the spokesperson added.It was first reported that the Bears had submitted a bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse in June, and drew mixed reactions from fans. It is not the first time the NFL team has considered moving the team out of the city.The Property is 326 acres, enough to allow the Bears to build a stadium large enough to host a Super Bowl, and it could be surrounded by a year-round entertainment complex.The Bears have not yet released a statement about their purchase agreement.