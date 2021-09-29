Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears sign deal to buy Arlington Park, mayor's office says

Could the Bears be moving to Arlington Heights?
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Fans at Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have signed an agreement to purchase Arlington Park, a spokesperson for Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday night.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the mayor was not surprised by that move, and that they remain committed to keeping the Bears in Chicago. The spokesperson said they have informed the team they are open to discussions.


RELATED: Chicago Bears submit bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse property

The spokesperson went on to note that Soldier Field recently signed a major contract with the Chicago Fire soccer team, and over the weekend hosted the Shamrock Series.

"These examples and others demonstrate that Soldier Field remains a very sought-after venue and, as the Mayor has said many times, the City and Park District must explore all options to both enhance the visitor and fan experience at Soldier Field year-round and maximize revenues," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"As for the Bears, the Mayor has said numerous times, our door in City Hall remains open to engage the Bears," the spokesperson added.


It was first reported that the Bears had submitted a bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse in June, and drew mixed reactions from fans. It is not the first time the NFL team has considered moving the team out of the city.

The Property is 326 acres, enough to allow the Bears to build a stadium large enough to host a Super Bowl, and it could be surrounded by a year-round entertainment complex.

The Bears have not yet released a statement about their purchase agreement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagomuseum campusarlington heightschicago bearslori lightfootfootballsoldier fieldreal estatechicago park district
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
What 2021 NFL first-round picks did with their first-TD footballs: ...
NFL Week 3 takeaways: What we learned, big reaction questions and s...
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says all 3 quarterbacks under conside...
Bears lose to Browns in Fields' 1st career start
TOP STORIES
Spring Grove man dies of rabies, 1st human case in 67 years
Family says mother died of COVID caught from daughter through school
Latinx people least likely in Chicago area to have health insurance
2 Chicago and Illinois scholars among MacArthur 'genius grants'
Chicago River fall bridge lifts start Wednesday morning
St. Charles teacher files lawsuit over vaccine mandate
Car theft ring used fake IDs to illegally finance cars at dealerships
Show More
Obama library groundbreaking attended by former pres., first lady
United fires nearly 600 people for not following COVID vaccine mandate
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
Chicago area sisters participating in Moderna vaccine trial for kids
More TOP STORIES News