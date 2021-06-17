Chicago Bears submit bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse property

"We recently submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property," said Ted Phillips, Chicago Bears president and CEO. "It's our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we're doing what's best for our organization and its future. If selected, this stop allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential."
The Bears have a lease at Soldier FIeld until 2033.
Statement from Chicago Bears President & CEO Ted Phillips: pic.twitter.com/5ACDDtccWU— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 17, 2021
Churchill Downs currently owns the racetrack and will end horse racing after this season.
Earlier this week, the former park's president Roy Arnold told the Daily Herald he's leading a group of developers to preserve the track for live horse racing. Arnold says he expects them to be the high bidder or close to it.