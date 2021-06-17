Sports

Chicago Bears submit bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse property

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property, the team announced Thursday.

"We recently submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property," said Ted Phillips, Chicago Bears president and CEO. "It's our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we're doing what's best for our organization and its future. If selected, this stop allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential."

The Bears have a lease at Soldier FIeld until 2033.



Churchill Downs currently owns the racetrack and will end horse racing after this season.

Earlier this week, the former park's president Roy Arnold told the Daily Herald he's leading a group of developers to preserve the track for live horse racing. Arnold says he expects them to be the high bidder or close to it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarlington heightschicago bearssoldier field
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot declares racism a public health crisis in Chicago
Englewood mass shooting victims' families mourn; investigation continues
Severe storms possible across Chicago area overnight
Biden to sign bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Chicago gets new postmaster after mail delay issues
Chicago program works to revitalize West Garfield Park
IL reports 248 COVID cases, 16 deaths
Show More
Art Institute lion spray painted: Chicago police
Woman stabbing people randomly on North Side: police
CTU calls elected school board plan 'will of the people'; mayor disagrees
Message in a bottle travels across Atlantic Ocean
Chicago Weather: Sunny and hot Thursday with storms late
More TOP STORIES News