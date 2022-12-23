With arctic weather forecast, Chicago Bears make changes for game against Bills at Soldier Field

Warming centers will be available for fans at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears are asking fans to take cold weather precautions for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

The forecast for Saturday has a high of just 10 degrees, with wind chills between -15 and -25.

The Bears said warming centers will be available for fans. Centers are located at the Gate 31 Plaza (behind section 146) and on the Service Level down the SW tunnel by the Dr Pepper Patio.

Hot chocolate and coffee will be available throughout the stadium from in-seat vendors.

Beginning two hours pregame, until parking lots close, fans can text 815-880-1920 for any assistance, including automotive assistance.

Fans will be allowed to bring in battery-operated clothing and blankets.

However, restrictions will be in place for those planning to tailgate.

The team said in all parking lots the following items will be prohibited: tents, canopies, or umbrellas of any size, tethered blimps, balloons, and other oversized inflatables flags, firepits/open fires, deep fryers or any oil-based cooking of frying, open flames, infrared panel or propane heaters of any type.

The Bears said some concession stands and retail locations may be closed because of the weather.

Parking lots open at 8 a.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. for a noon kickoff.

For more information, visit ChicagoBears.com.