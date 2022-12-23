Chicago weather: Dangerous cold moves in after winter snow storm

Snow accumulation reported across area, with totals more than 2 inches in places

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bitterly cold temperatures have moved in Friday across the Chicago area following a winter snow storm.

Across the city and downtown Friday, people are bracing for the frigid temperatures, with some shoveling the snow that came Thursday night.

Wind chills Friday morning reached as low as -40 in some areas and air temperatures below zero. The cold is forecast to continue with wind chills staying well below zero through the day.

The snow moved in Thursday and punished the Chicago area into the evening hours. Now we are left with high winds and bitter cold.

Some suburbs saw several inches of snow accumulation Friday.

Snow Totals

Streator: 2.5 inches

Romeoville: 2.5 inches

Elmhurst: 2.3 inches

Peotone: 2.3 inches

St. Charles 2 inches

Downtown: 2 inches

The brutal cold comes with many dangers any skin that is visible to the air could get frostbite very quickly.

The winter weather is also creating problems at Chicago's airports during the busy holiday travel season.

Meanwhile, many are still trying to get last minute errands done before Christmas and they're finding it hard to get around.

In Hyde Park, Quentin Kimbrough wore multiple layers included heated thermals as he worked outside to clear the snow.

"If you any skin that is visible to the air, it's going to get frostbite pretty fast. If you're not layered you're going to feel every bit of this wind," he said. "I would say not go out. I would describe this as too windy to be in the city."

The weather is still creating hazardous conditions on Chicago area roadways, with ice and blowing snow.

IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda said while most of the snow has been cleared from expressways, the freezing temperatures reduce the effectiveness of road salt. Castaneda also said drivers should be worried about black ice on bridges and overpasses.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Glen Fifield said roads there had very poor visibility with dozens of crash overnight.

Heat Ordinance:

Chicago law requires residential buildings to have indoor temperature to be at least 68 degrees from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The minimum is 66 degrees during the other hours. Landlords and building owners can face fines.

Call 311 to report inadequate heat. For more information, visit: www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/bldgs/supp_info/chicago-heat-ordinance.html.

ComEd prepares for power outages

ComEd said it is in position to assist people quickly in the event of power outages.

ComEd customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information as well as following ComEd on Twitter or on Facebook. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report or use the ComEd app.

