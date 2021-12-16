Chicago Bears announce coordinators Sean Desai, Bill Lazor, Chris Tabor in COVID protocol

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have all three of their coordinators in COVID-19 protocol, coach Matt Nagy announced Thursday.Defensive coordinator Sean Desai, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor were all placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols.The Bears are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field.Nagy said all three would remain heavily involved in the gameplan for Monday's game.The news comes as COVID cases rise throughout the league. The team has placed several players, including tackle Larry Borom, defensive lineman Eddie Goldman, defensive back Artie Burns and linebacker Sam Kamara on the COVID-19 list in recent days.