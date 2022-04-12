porch collapse

Garfield Park building collapse: At least 2 seriously injured, firefighters searching for 3rd

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were pulled from the rubble and first responders are looking for a third after a porch collapsed in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chopper7 was over the 3400-block of W. Jackson as Chicago firefighters pulled the man from beneath the collapsed porch. He appeared to be talking as he was removed on a stretcher.

Officials said two people have been taken to Stroger Hospital after being pulled out of the rubble. One was take in serious to critical condition, and the other in fair to serious condition, officials said.

A woman at the scene said the home in question belonged to her cousin. She said the father of her children, her adult son, and a third person were sitting on the front porch when a large part of the building's roof suddenly came tumbling down, trapping them beneath the rubble.

She said her family has been trying to get help to repair the home for some time, afraid something like this would happen.

Firefighters are still searching for the third person trapped under the rubble.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
