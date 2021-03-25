Chicago Bulls trade Wendell Carter, Otto Porter to Orlando Magic for Nikola Vucevic, Al Farouq Aminu, ESPN reports

Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Chicago's leadership -- Arturas Karnisovas, Marc Eversley and Billy Donovan -- wanted to bring on productive, serious-minded veteran player to be a cornerstone for the Bulls. They get one with All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who's been a pillar with Orlando. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bulls are trading forward Otto Porter and center Wendell Carter Jr. to the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Nikola Vucevic and forward Al-Farouq Aminu, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.The Bulls are also sending two first round picks to the Magic in the trade.Vucevic, 30, is averaging 24.5 points-per-game and 11.8 rebounds per-game in 44 games this season and is a two-time All Star.Aminu, 30, is averaging 5.5 points per-game in 17 games this season.The NBA Trade Deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday.Carter, 21, was the Bulls' first round pick in 2018 and the seventh overall selection in the draft. In 32 games this season, Carter averaged 10.9 points per-game and 7.8 rebounds per-game.Porter, 27, was originally acquired by the Bulls in a trade with the Washington Wizards during the 2018-19 season. Porter was averaging 9.9 points per-game this season.