CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of thieves smashed the front glass door of a liquor store on Chicago's Northwest Side.
The break-in occurred in the 4600-block of North Cumberland Avenue.
SEE ALSO: Burglars steal liquor, coats in 4 break-ins on North, West sides, Chicago police say
Once inside, the surveillance video shows them stealing a cash register and trying to get the ATM., but it was bolted to the floor.
There were several other break-ins at businesses in the city overnight, but there is no word if they are connected.
Burberry Michigan Ave. store burglarized for 2nd time this week, Chicago police say
Video: Burglars break into liquor store on Chicago's Northwest Side, steal cash register
TOP STORIES
Show More