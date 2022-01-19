Video: Burglars break into liquor store on Chicago's Northwest Side, steal cash register

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of thieves smashed the front glass door of a liquor store on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The break-in occurred in the 4600-block of North Cumberland Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Burglars steal liquor, coats in 4 break-ins on North, West sides, Chicago police say

Once inside, the surveillance video shows them stealing a cash register and trying to get the ATM., but it was bolted to the floor.

There were several other break-ins at businesses in the city overnight, but there is no word if they are connected.

Burberry Michigan Ave. store burglarized for 2nd time this week, Chicago police say
Related topics:
chicagoo'hareburglarychicago crimesurveillance video
