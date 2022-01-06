Burberry Michigan Ave. store burglarized for 2nd time this week, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Michigan Avenue Burberry store was targeted by burglars for the second time this week Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

A group of about six burglars, two armed with guns, pried open the doors to the store in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue at about 4:47 a.m., police said.

They then entered the store and grabbed merchandise before fleeing in a pickup truck, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

The incident marks the second time this week that the Burberry store was burglarized.

Early Tuesday morning, police said five burglars broke in and stole merchandise from the store before driving off in a white SUV.

In November, four men stole handbags from the same store hurting two people as they got away.

