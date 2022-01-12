Burglars steal liquor, coats in 4 break-ins on North, West sides, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smash and grab burglars stole liquor bottles and coats after breaking into three liquor stores on the North and West sides and a North Face store Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.The first burglary occurred at a liquor store in the 1900-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 3:20 a.m., police said.A witness told police he saw several people take a cash register and liquor bottles before fleeing the scene.About 20 minutes later, police responded to a burglary report at a liquor store in the 4900-block of North Damen Avenue.Police found the glass door of the store shattered and found that multiple bottles of liquor were taken.A witness told police they saw a male suspect flee in a red SUV.The third burglary occurred at a North Face store in the 1600-block of North Damen Avenue at about 3:56 a.m.Police responded to a burglary alarm of the store and found the store had been broken into.Witnesses told police they saw two male suspects leave the store carrying coats and flee the scene in a red SUV.A fourth burglary was reported at about 4:40 a.m. in the 1100-block of West Taylor Street. Police said a male and female suspect broke the front glass of a business and stole money and liquor bottles before fleeing in a red SUV.No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating the burglaries.