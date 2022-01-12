Burglars steal liquor, coats in 4 break-ins on North, West sides, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Burglars steal liquor, coats in North Side break-ins, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smash and grab burglars stole liquor bottles and coats after breaking into three liquor stores on the North and West sides and a North Face store Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The first burglary occurred at a liquor store in the 1900-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 3:20 a.m., police said.

A witness told police he saw several people take a cash register and liquor bottles before fleeing the scene.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to a burglary report at a liquor store in the 4900-block of North Damen Avenue.

Police found the glass door of the store shattered and found that multiple bottles of liquor were taken.

A witness told police they saw a male suspect flee in a red SUV.

The third burglary occurred at a North Face store in the 1600-block of North Damen Avenue at about 3:56 a.m.

Police responded to a burglary alarm of the store and found the store had been broken into.

Witnesses told police they saw two male suspects leave the store carrying coats and flee the scene in a red SUV.

A fourth burglary was reported at about 4:40 a.m. in the 1100-block of West Taylor Street. Police said a male and female suspect broke the front glass of a business and stole money and liquor bottles before fleeing in a red SUV.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating the burglaries.
